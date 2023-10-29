HEAD TOPICS

PIC: This Puzzle Is Wrecking People’s Heads Today

 / Source: Herdotie

The website for Irish women

Source

Herdotie

It seems straight forward enough but it’s been driving people crazy trying to figure out the right answer.With this information, we know that the next line would then mean a banana equals 4. So it’s 10 + 4 + 4=18.Now, it’s the next line that’s throwing everyone. They see a coconut plus an apple plus bananas and think the answer is 16 (10 + 2 + 4).

VIDEO – She Does Go On A Bit, This Woman Videos Herself Ranting At Dunkin’ Donuts Staff… For Eight MinutesBest FriendsSurvey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’‘I’ve asked my 18-year-old daughter to pay €86 a month for bills – now she claims I’m mean’‘Am I wrong for making my wedding...

Ireland Headlines

Read more:Herdotie »

Crosaire TikToker Aifric Gallagher: ‘It’s like learning a new language’The teacher and linguist creates TikToks that solve clues from The Irish Times cryptic puzzle Read more ⮕

PIC: Woman’s Memory Foam Mattress Goes Viral After Revealing Her Kinky SecretsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gigThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

PIC: It’s Aca-Awesome! Anna Kendrick Posts Impromptu Rehearsal Snap With Pitch Perfect 2 CastThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

SURVEY: And the Most Influential Women in Ireland Are…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕