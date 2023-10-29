PIC: This Mum’s Viral Response To Her Breastfeeding Snap Being Reported Is PERFECT

Nobody should feel uncomfortable, shamed or dictated to by the choices they make in feeding their child.

New mum Maria Corry was left shocked when her Facebook snap was reported on five separate occasions for breaching Facebook’s guidelines on nudity.Feeling frustrated and angered by the double standard facing women and their nudity, Maria decided to take matters into her own hands.“So since my breastfeeding photo which showed NOTHING got reported more than FIVE times, I’m posting this.

**EDIT: When I said paedophile, I was just hurt and angered someone was reporting my picture. I think anyone who sees breastfeeding as a sexual act, does have something wrong in their head though. And yes, “fed is best” but it has been proven breastmilk is best for babies. But yes as long as a baby is fed all is well! Hope that cleared up some commotion going on. Thanks for the support!INTERVIEW – “I Sought It Out” Her. headtopics.com

