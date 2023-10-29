PIC: It’s Aca-Awesome! Anna Kendrick Posts Impromptu Rehearsal Snap With Pitch Perfect 2 Cast

Anna Kendrick is living in the rehearsal zone, and when the cameras stop rolling, the actress has been brushing up on her routines with her Barden Bellas.

The countdown is on for Pitch Perfect 2, and Anna Kendrick and co have been posting behind-the-scene snaps of their dance skills… or at least hinting at them. The picture shows Anna Kendrick with film favourites Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow lined up to break into song.‘Sunday’s spontaneous late night rehearsal attempt. Love these girls, hate physical activity. #GallowsHumor#ItllBeGreatOnTheDay’HorrorTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gigThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PIC: Chrissy Teigen Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Instagram PostThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Prince George looks the absolute spit of dad William in this throwback picCan't even tell the difference, tbh. Read more ⮕

PIC: Chrissy Teigen Uses Her Sense Of Humour To Hit Back At Body ShamersThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PIC: People Are Fiercely Confused Over This Co-op Valentine’s Day SuggestionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PIC: Woman’s Memory Foam Mattress Goes Viral After Revealing Her Kinky SecretsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕