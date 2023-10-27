PIC: Chrissy Teigen Uses Her Sense Of Humour To Hit Back At Body Shamers

The 29-year old model, who has posed topless for the upcoming August issue of W Magazine, has caused a stir this week by posting this shot to Instagram and breaking their nudity policy:Although the picture was later removed, it wasn’t before one troll decided to make a misinformed comment attempting to body shame the model.“I like Chrissy sometimes lol other times yes she’s annoying but I like that she’s like F it that baby Fd my body up but so what”.

Despite the fact that the supermodel, who is married to singer John Legend, doesn’t have a baby, she didn’t take the comments to heart.Uploading a photo of her stretch marks, the Sports Illustrated star won over women everywhere when she captioned this shot “stretchies say hi”.Greg O'Sheachilling adventures of sabrinaHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

