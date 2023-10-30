PIC: BIC Released A Ridiculously Sexist Ad For South Africa’s Women’s Day

Celebrating South Africa Women’s Day, BIC decided to release a social media post that was attempting to be motivational…Needless to say, the company faced a massive backlash, being labelled sexist for their efforts.Somehow, we doubt the social media manager was a woman in this case…

This isn’t the first time the BIC brand has been accused of sexism, after they provoked widespread ridicule for designing a range of pink and purple pens just ‘for her’. The pens, were advertised exclusively for women, promise “smooth writing” and came in a box of twelve.

Although they wrote in both blue and black ink just like the ‘man’ pens, they were promoted as “designed to fit comfortably in a woman’s hand”, with an “attractive barrel design available in pink and purple.”“Before these pens, I was nothing. I was a mere inconsequential woman, stumbling around writing nonsense with big pens that made me look ridiculous. headtopics.com

"I could barely write my name without having to sit down afterwards, it's nine letters long and thus really takes it out of me when writing with a normal pen designed for men. "But now… the whole world looks different. I cannot recommend this pen enough. It won't just change your handwriting. It will change your life."

The Shona Project’s Tammy Darcy: “We’re on a mission to make every girl in Ireland achieve her potential.”

