Physical Therapists and Musculoskeletal Issues

Most physical therapists are not qualified to deal with stroke or cardiovascular rehab unless they pursue courses that crossover with physiotherapy. A physiotherapist during a rehabilitation session. Physiotherapists can treat musculoskeletal issues, such as back and neck pain; rehabilitation, with elderly patients for example; respiratory, such as working with patients on a ventilator in ICU; and palliative care, among other things.

We’ve all been there: you’re cutting the grass and you do your back in. You’re trapped at your desk all day and your wrist has developed persistent pain. You turn your head awkwardly and your neck has been giving you trouble for weeks. Whether you’re one of our younger readers or at the age where musculoskeletal issues are becoming all too common, when an issue presents itself it can be tricky knowing where to go for help. “Physical therapy is a holistic patient-centred approach to helping all aches and pains of a musculoskeletal nature of the body,” says Mike Weavin

