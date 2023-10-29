Photo- Proof That Even Super Models Can Have Bad Days

Kate Upton was spotted in Paris earlier this week, dressed in workout gear with not a touch of make in sight.

The model hid behind large black sunglasses but didn’t seem too bothered by the media attention as she kept smiling.“It Is Derogatory and It’s Definitely Not Nice” – Amy Huberman Really Doesn’t Like Being Called a WAGRelationships & SexTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Matt Cooper: Paddy Cosgrave’s downfall was proof that freedom of speech is just fantasyFormer Web Summit boss is not unique in being ‘cancelled’ but others have been criticised for staying silent on the conflict Read more ⮕

Strictly fan-favourite Adam Thomas accused of 'faking family photo'ITV Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is accused of staging a sweet snap featuring a close-up of his wife Caroline and daughter Elsie-Rose Read more ⮕

There’s A Shirtless Photo Of Harry Potter Star Matthew Lewis From THAT ShootThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PHOTO: The Cutest Snapshot You’ll See Today: Kangaroo Meets A Kid In A OnesieThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Caroline Flack Receives Threatening Twitter PhotoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kid President Just Got Even Cooler: He Interviews His Biggest Fan Josh GrobanThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕