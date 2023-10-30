Phil Spencer's dad's cause of death found in inquest after tragic car accident

An inquest has opened into death of TV presenter Phil Spencer' s beloved dad Richard David Edward Spencer, 89, who died on August 18 2023 at Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother hospital in Margate, Kent.

In August, Location Location Location star Phil's parents were killed in a car crash after a tragic accident on the family farm saw them career into a river. The TV presenter's dad Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, died when their car careered into a river. They were on their way to a pub for lunch when their car veered off the access road into a shallow tributary river running through their estate in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, Kent.

At Maidstone County Hall on Monday, Sarah Clarke opened the inquest into the death of Richard David Edward Spencer and said he died of aspiration pneumonitis, which is a lung injury. Ms Clarke said at around 12.20pm on August 18, Mrs Spencer was driving her Toyota car with Mr Spencer in the front passenger seat, and their full-time live-in carer sitting in the rear of the car. headtopics.com

The trio were submerged in around three feet of water, she added. Paramedics arrived at around 12.57pm and took Mr Spencer and Mrs Spencer to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother hospital in Margate. The emotive photo of Phil's late parents showed his beloved mother and father matching in blue striped tops as his mum Anne and dad Richard posed behind a half-opened stable door and smiled at the lens. The lengthy and heartfelt tribute in the caption began: "Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday. As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

