Phil Mickelson Receives Warm Reception at Augusta National

Phil Mickelson received a warm reception from the Augusta National crowd after wrapping up his week at the Masters on Sunday.
And in the latter moments of his final hole on Sunday, the 53-year-old received the plaudits of those watching on at the 18th green, after being clapped and cheered onto the putting surface alongside his playing partner Sahith Theegala.READ MORE: The Masters LIVE: Latest leaderboard and scores as Scottie Scheffler eyes second green jacket
In an interview with his biographer Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson described the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as 'scary motherf******' amid their poor human rights record, but controversially pledged his backing behind the breakaway league in order to gain 'leverage' over the PGA Tour. A three-month exile followed before he was announced as LIV's marque signing in June 2022.
Asked if players need to 'work it out for themselves' around Augusta in order to become champion, he responded: "Yeah, I think that's part of it. The other thing too is the course plays differently for each player. Everybody feels comfortable hitting certain shots. Some guys like drawing it.
Phil Mickelson Augusta National Masters Golf Reception Applause
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »