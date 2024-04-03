Phil Foden shines as Manchester City win without Haaland

No Erling Haaland, no problem for Manchester City, particularly when you have Phil Foden. With Haaland rested on the bench, England midfielder Foden stepped up to score his second hat-trick of the season and take his tally for the campaign to a career-best 21. And to think there was even a debate over whether Foden would be an automatic starter for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

The 23-year-old was simply unplayable here, his goals keeping City on course for an historic fourth straight league title with win that showed their intent to push all the way. Just 24 hours after Haaland as the best striker in the world, in response to Roy Keane's criticism of the City forward, Guardiola sprung a surprise by naming him among his subs. Kevin De Bruyne was also on the bench, as Guardiola made four changes to the side held to a 0-0 draw with Premier League title rivals Arsenal at the weeken

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hubMan City host Man United in the Premier League on Sunday, follow the Manchester derby live in our dedicated hub.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Repeat of last season’s all-Manchester FA Cup final on the cards after semi-final drawChampions City will face Chelsea while Manchester United draw Mark Robins’s Coventry City

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sublime Foden hat-trick energises Man City's title bid and ends England debateMANCHESTER CITY 4-1 ASTON VILLA: England star Phil Foden struck a superb hat-trick as Pep Guardiola was afforded the luxury of resting Erling Haaland with no need to call upon his striking talisman

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Champions League draw sees Manchester City face Real MadridIt's man stuff

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Alexander-Arnold’s attempt to get inside Manchester City’s heads failed, says AkanjiDefender praises resilience his team showed at Anfield

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Liverpool and Manchester City play out a thrilling draw to leave title race in the balanceJohn Stones opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side before Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the spot at Anfield

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »