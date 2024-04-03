Phil Foden shines as Manchester City win without Haaland

No Erling Haaland, no problem for Manchester City, particularly when you have Phil Foden. With Haaland rested on the bench, England midfielder Foden stepped up to score his second hat-trick of the season and take his tally for the campaign to a career-best 21. And to think there was even a debate over whether Foden would be an automatic starter for England at Euro 2024 this summer.
The 23-year-old was simply unplayable here, his goals keeping City on course for an historic fourth straight league title with win that showed their intent to push all the way. Just 24 hours after Haaland as the best striker in the world, in response to Roy Keane's criticism of the City forward, Guardiola sprung a surprise by naming him among his subs. Kevin De Bruyne was also on the bench, as Guardiola made four changes to the side held to a 0-0 draw with Premier League title rivals Arsenal at the weeken
