Pharmacists to Have Power to Extend Prescriptions, Saving GP Visits

Pharmacists will soon have the power to extend prescriptions, saving people a trip to their GP and a repeat prescription fee. It will also help GPs as they will have less appointments taken up by repeat prescriptions and more appointments available for those who need them. The increased prescribing powers will come into effect in the new year.

Read more:Expert explains why we can feel so 'SAD' during the winter season and how to tackle it The decision follows the first recommendation of an expert taskforce set up to examine the issue, RTE reports. From 1 March, pharmacists will have the power to extend prescriptions up to a maximum of 12 months for patients, if they feel it is appropriate. They may also decide, following assessment, to refuse a patient's request for a prescription extension. Certain medications will not be eligible for prescription extension. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the enhanced role will improve patient care and access. The move comes as GP visit cards were extended in September to an additional 215,000 people. Under the change now in force, the weekly base eligibility threshold for a single person living alone increases to €361 from €304. The threshold for a single person living with family rises to €322 from €271 and the threshold for a couple with or without dependents rises to €524 from €44

