Pfizer third-quarter sales miss estimates on Covid downturn

IrishTimes1 min.

Drugmaker makes first quarterly loss in decades

IRISHTIMES

RTEBUSINESS: Pfizer quiet about Irish operations as it posts Q3 lossPharmaceutical giant Pfizer has remained tight-lipped about how a $3.5 billion global cost-cutting plan might impact its operations in Ireland as it published its third quarter results.
HERDOTIE: ‘Like so many other people in Ireland’ Ryan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virusRyan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virus
HERDOTIE: All adults recommended to take Vitamin D supplement to increase protection from Covid-19The website for Irish women
HERDOTIE: First person to get the Covid vaccine in Ireland has diedThe first woman to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland has sadly died at the age of 81.
IRISHTIMES: Boris Johnson didn’t think Covid was a ‘big deal’ in March 2020, inquiry hearsFormer chief adviser Dominic Cummings told a colleague the then British prime minister’s focus was ‘elsewhere’ as pandemic approached
RTENEWS: Johnson faced 'wrong crisis' in Covid, says ex-adviserBoris Johnson was presented with the 'wrong crisis' as British Prime Minister in coronavirus as he frustrated advisers by oscillating between decisions, the official inquiry has heard.
