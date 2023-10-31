Pfizer third-quarter sales miss estimates on Covid downturn

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTEBUSINESS: Pfizer quiet about Irish operations as it posts Q3 lossPharmaceutical giant Pfizer has remained tight-lipped about how a $3.5 billion global cost-cutting plan might impact its operations in Ireland as it published its third quarter results.

HERDOTIE: ‘Like so many other people in Ireland’ Ryan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virusRyan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virus

HERDOTIE: All adults recommended to take Vitamin D supplement to increase protection from Covid-19The website for Irish women

HERDOTIE: First person to get the Covid vaccine in Ireland has diedThe first woman to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland has sadly died at the age of 81.

IRISHTIMES: Boris Johnson didn’t think Covid was a ‘big deal’ in March 2020, inquiry hearsFormer chief adviser Dominic Cummings told a colleague the then British prime minister’s focus was ‘elsewhere’ as pandemic approached

RTENEWS: Johnson faced 'wrong crisis' in Covid, says ex-adviserBoris Johnson was presented with the 'wrong crisis' as British Prime Minister in coronavirus as he frustrated advisers by oscillating between decisions, the official inquiry has heard.

