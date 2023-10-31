Pfizer quiet about Irish operations as it posts Q3 loss

The cost-cutting programmes is aimed at dealing with the fallout from a big drop in demand for its Covid-19 vaccines and anti-viral therapies, as the pandemic weakens. While sales of its Paxlovid anti-viral treatment are predicted to be down 95% on last year’s results at $1 billion.

Pfizer employs around 5,000 people in Ireland across a range of business services, including manufacturing at a number of sites here. While the active ingredient for Paxlovid was produced in Pfizer's manufacturing plant in Ringaskiddy, before being finished at another plant in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Sales of the Covid-19 pill and the vaccine it makes with German partner BioNTech had boosted Pfizer's revenue to record levels in the last two years.

