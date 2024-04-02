Petrol bombs thrown at media in Derry following dissident march

The public has been urged to avoid the Creggan area of Derry after petrol bombs were thrown at members of the media following a dissident march to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising. Police have also said that a van has been set on fire following the event. The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the City Cemetery.
There was a colour party made up of people wearing face coverings, sunglasses and paramilitary-style dress, carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags. Wreaths were laid at the republican plot at the City Cemetery and an oration was delivered. A police helicopter was in the skies throughout proceedings, and a drone issued a warning to those assembled that it was an unnotified parade
