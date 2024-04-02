Petrol bombs thrown at media during Easter parade in Derry

Young men carrying crates of petrol bombs at the start of an Easter Monday parade in the Creggan area of Derry, commemorating the anniversary of the Easter Rising Rebellion of 1916. The NUJ’s assistant general secretary Séamus Dooley condemned the attacks as “completely unacceptable and deeply disturbing”.

The union said a number of petrol bombs were thrown at members of the media who were reporting on the march in the Creggan area of the city, and that a media crew was chased from the area by a group wearing balaclavas. One petrol bomb was thrown at a television reporter, one exploded at the feet of a journalist after he had warned a colleague he was being pursued, and two petrol bombs were thrown at members of the media who were being chased trying to escape, the NUJ said

