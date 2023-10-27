Peter McVerry Trust ordered to complete €300,000 purchase of Killarney site for youth sheltered facility

The Peter McVerry Trust has been ordered to complete the purchase of a €300,000 greenfield site in Killarney town centre and has been given one week to do so.

Killarney Circuit Civil Court has already heard how the Peter McVerry Trust Clg, a national housing and homeless charity, had entered into an agreement with Nocwerdna Ltd, High Street, Killarney, in January to purchase the site, with a view to constructing the sheltered facility. A written contract had been entered into in March, the closing date for the sale was May 4th and money was to be paid over.

Dublin Marathon: 'The last six miles are really hard and then it's mind over matter', says 83-year-old runner"We have a booking deposit paid and a defendant who simply refuses to complete the purchase," Elizabeth Murphy, barrister for Nocwerdna, instructed by Dan O'Connor solicitor, told Judge Terence O'Sullivan.

Counsel for the Peter McVerry Trust, Shane Kelly, asked for the motion to be struck out. There were a number of conflicting issues, including the exact date the contract was entered into in March and the registered owner of the site, and the matter should go to a full hearing, Mr Kelly said.

It was incumbent on Mr Duggan to put evidence before the court as to the ownership of the property, the defence barrister said. "The closure can take place in a week," Ms Murphy told Judge O'Sullivan. Costs were also awarded to Nocwerdna.

Planning was granted in 2021 to a private individual to build a three-storey sheltered accommodation centre for up to eight young people at Fleming’s Lane, Killarney, for those coming out of care who were homeless.

