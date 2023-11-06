Pete Waterman brings new musical to Dublin

Iconic 80s record producer Pete Waterman is bringing his new musical 'I Should Be So Lucky' to Dublin. The show, named after one of his greatest pop productions, had its UK premiere last week. Waterman initially hesitated about the idea of a musical but was convinced by writer Debbie Isitt and collaborator Mike Stock. The show aims to carefully portray Waterman's memorable songs to the audience.

