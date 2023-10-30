Performance reviews are awful yet unstoppable

Everyone also matters at Scotland’s health service, at the firm that owns Legoland, and a raft of other businesses.

But shorthand does not always capture the full picture. The truth is, some people have always contributed more than others to a business and employers have always had an interest in knowing exactly who they are.Kerry and C&C cushion weak updates by waving cash as Irish share buybacks near €4bnAlas, the looming end-of-year performance review season is a reminder that, even in our data-driven age, a large chunk of companies are still doing a rotten job of figuring out who is who.

Most loathed of all are the “rank and yank” or forced ranking reviews Jack Welch controversially championed when he ran General Electric. These divide staff into groups of strong to weak performers, who can be rewarded or sacked, and date back to systems the US military devised before the second World War. headtopics.com

Forced ranking has supposedly fallen out of favour. It hardly squares with the idea that everyone matters. Companies such as Microsoft scrapped it a decade ago and others followed suit. At the same time, it is becoming clearer that these rankings suit some fields a lot more than others, say Stanford University economist Nick Bloom and his PhD student, Gideon Moore.

It’s very different for academics. Among University of California faculty whose work in the Nature science journal has been cited at least once, just 5 per cent account for 46 per cent of citations, while 1 per cent make up 24 per cent. headtopics.com

The financial performance of a bond trader or a money manager is relatively easy to measure. But what about the people who always help colleagues get their work done faster? Or know how to stop problems before they start?

