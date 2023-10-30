Perez at risk after Mexico GP as Red Bull's Ricciardo verdict speaks volumes

Christian Horner doesn't blame Sergio Perez for crashing out of the Mexican Grand Prix – but admitted his eye had been caught by Daniel Ricciardo in his absence.

Perez's home race lasted for just a few seconds before contact with Charles Leclerc at the first corner caused terminal damage to his Red Bull. It was far from ideal for a man whose future with the team is in doubt amid a poor run of form.

In contrast, his potential replacement Ricciardo had a storming weekend. He qualified fourth, ahead of Perez in the slower sister AlphaTauri car, and converted that into the team's best result of the season by finishing seventh. headtopics.com

And it didn't go unnoticed by Horner. "You couldn't fail to be impressed by Daniel this weekend," he said. "I mean, his qualifying was outstanding yesterday and he showed his maturity and experience and pace in the race. I think that fighting a Mercedes in an AlphaTauri for their best result of the year, it was a great performance.

"Had it not been for the red flag, he might have actually finished even even further up. So he can take a lot of confidence, coming back from injury, he's had a rough time over the last couple of months having to sit on the sidelines, but that's the Daniel that we're used to seeing. headtopics.com

"As we've seen in sport, confidence is such a thing and his confidence is coming up. Checo , we just need him to have a confidence-boosting result and he could have had it today, but it wasn't to be." Interesting that he brought up Perez himself, given Ricciardo is understood to be in pole position to replace the Mexican if Red Bull decide a change is required. Regarding his own driver's woes, Horner said he could not blame Perez for going all-out in front of his fans.

