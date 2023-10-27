Peppa Pig’s Harley Bird has quit the role after 13 years

The 18-year-old has voiced the cartoon’s lead character since she was five years old. She has appeared in 185 episodes and earned a BAFTA in 2011.
As of February 14, she will be replaced by nine-year-old Amelie Bea Smith. Smith will become the fourth actress to play the character. "Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I'll never forget my time on the show," Bird said in a statement
She paid tribute to her costars, who she said had "become like a family", and the "unforgettable memories" from her time on the series. "I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life," she added.
"As our longest-standing Peppa, Harley's award-winning contribution to the show over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making her a key part of the success of Peppa Pig," Peppa Pig co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker said. Cecily Bloom voiced the character for the second series in 2006, with Bird taking over for the third series in 2007.
Smith's take on Peppa Pig will be heard in the United States, the UK, Australia, as well as the other territories which show the children's cartoon in English. Peppa Pig first debuted on Channel 5's Milkshake and Nick Jr. It is now available in more than 180 global territories, and is broadcast in 40 different languages.