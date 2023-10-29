Pep Guardiola perfectly explains Man Utd problems with brutal takedown

Pep Guardiola has hinted that the problems at Manchester United lie far deeper than the club’s manager after Manchester City convincingly won the derby.

Erling Haaland netted twice and Phil Foden also found the net as City ran out three-goal victors against a limp United. Erik ten Hag’s side had another day to forget as they were played off the pitch by a far superior visiting team.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson ’s 27-year tenure came to an end in 2013, United have gone through multiple managers without any sustained success. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick have all come and gone before Ten Hag’s appointment. headtopics.com

Across the City, Guardiola has overseen a period of sustained success and dominance at the Etihad. Like United, they have an envious transfer budget but unlike the Red Devils they have also shown a clear plan and strategy for delivering excellence ahead of mediocrity.

Guardiola was asked what the difference was between the two clubs after Sunday’s convincing derby victory, and his answer was revealing. The Catalan was keen to stress the unity that was behind the scenes at his club, with it being left unsaid that this was not the case at Old Trafford. headtopics.com

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Guardiola explained: "I have said many times we go in the same direction, the chairman, the manager, the CEO... first season unconditional support..." Guardiola then added that "it's not easy" to maintain being respectful due to the difference between the sides.

Guardiola was appointed by City in 2016 after the club had already made several appointments to coincide with the coach. Director of Football Txiki Begiristain had already worked with Guardiola at Barcelona, while Ferran Soriano – who had also worked at Camp Nou – was appointed as chief executive.While United have lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years, the stability of City has established them as the top football side in both England and Europe. headtopics.com

