Pep Guardiola hails 'irreplaceable' Man City star after Manchester derby win

Pep Guardiola has described Bernardo Silva as "irreplaceable" at Manchester City - despite the player being linked with Barcelona.

Guardiola was full of praise for Silva after Sunday's game. The Portugal international has played an integral part in City's success under their Spanish manager but could leave the Etihad next summer, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain chasing his services.

Although speculation over Silva's future will continue to appear on the back pages, Guardiola is glad he's still around. "I could stay here and talk for 10 minutes on what Bernardo Silva means for me and our team," the City boss told reporters. "He is a player that is beyond good in all departments - solidarity, intelligence, he understands everything. headtopics.com

How important is Bernardo Silva to Manchester City's hopes of winning silverware? Let us know in the comments below! Silva has since played more than 300 games for Guardiola's side and won 15 trophies, including five Premier League titles. His ability to play in central midfield, on the wing or even at full-back is one of the reasons why Guardiola rates him so highly.

