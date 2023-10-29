People warned about using air fryers instead of ovens to cook food

have been around for more than a decade but it is only in the last year or so that they’ve really taken off.The Airfryer brand was introduced by Philips in 2010, but the term started to be used generically around 2018 and by 2022 – as we emerged from the pandemic – the cooker really too off.they started flying off the shelves and then selling out again as soon as they got restocked. In the US, the air fryer started making a dent in the market in 2017.
Reports suggested the device that uses hot air to cook food by circulating it around at high speed could save people money.Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis isn’t convinced Martin Lewis isn’t convinced that air fryers are actually a much cheaper and healthier option than traditional ovens,, the expert explained that while a microwave consistently provides heat, an oven warms up to a temperature before topping up, meaning it isn’t at full power the entire time it is cooking.
"If you were doing a full roast dinner and you were cooking many , it's probably cheaper than putting five or six jacket potatoes in a microwave because each additional object you put in a microwave, you need to keep it on longer because a microwave just heats the individual object."
But, if you just wanted one jacket potato, which would take about 10 minutes to cook, Lewis advised it would be “far cheaper” to use a microwave.Applying some math, Lewis advised, a person could work out whether it was best to use an oven or air fryer for each meal.
The equation involves finding the wattage of an item and then calculating how many kilowatts, or what fraction of a kilowatt it's using, before multiplying that by 34c per hour of use, IGV reported.An oven is about 2,000W, while a 1,000W microwave used for 10 minutes would cost approximately 6c.backs up Lewis' advice, noting in an article in February, that "generally", air fryers are "cheaper to use" than an oven.