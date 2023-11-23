People Use Bonuses for Day-to-Day Expenses, Not Windfall Spending

New data from fintech CleverCards reveals that people are using their bonuses for day-to-day expenses rather than windfall spending. The analysis of spending on prepaid Mastercards shows that food and dining topped the list at 29%, followed by general retail at 16% and clothing at 14%. Health and wellbeing accounted for 6% of card spend, while general supplies and fuel each accounted for 5% and 4% respectively. Travel and transport, excluding holidays, made up 3% of spending.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PIC: People Are Fiercely Confused Over This Co-op Valentine’s Day SuggestionThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Ciara Kelly: Young people 'have no respect' for older people's different views'We have no respect for the fact that older people grew up in a different era with a whole different set of parameters'

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

'People are experiencing paranormal activity' - Almost half of Irish people believe in ghostsA new study has found that 45 percent of Irish people believe in ghosts with 48 percent of females believing in them compared to 43 percent of males. Do you...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Goodbody Stockbrokers’ staff face no bonuses for second full year under AIBMove comes within weeks of announcement that 20 jobs were to go

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

AIB to cap bonuses at €12,700 and launch group wide health coverAn employee would need to have a salary of €254,000 to reach the 5 per cent maximum bonus payout level, meaning it is out of reach for most staff.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »