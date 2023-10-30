‘People said I was obsessed with the Troubles. It was like telling a fish they were obsessed with the ocean’

Louise Davidson: 'Every Halloween my family went to the mountains above Rome and I wrote ghost stories to share as we sat around a brazier.' Photograph: Kaye FordMy decision to move to London was like the beginning of a Gothic novel. It started with a message, promising an opportunity. A friend texted me: “I keep seeing places we could rent together. Why aren’t you here?”At the time I was 25, having moved back to Belfast four years previously.

Living in south Belfast in the 1990s, attending a small Catholic primary school, I was considered sheltered, but the realities of the peace process were always there. The murals depicting gun-toting men, their faces hidden by balaclavas, bomb-scare procedures and the whispered, dark conversations of adults all became the background of my childhood.

I wrote stories about it and the feedback was that I was “obsessed with the Troubles”. It was like telling a fish they were obsessed with the ocean. My writing continued in secondary school, where I lived in the boarding department, with its gargoyles and carved heads emerging from the walls. It was there, on one of the department’s two computers, that I wrote my ghost stories, before returning to the dormitory I shared with 14 other girls where I would wake in the night as a draft blew open the swinging doors and the floorboards creaked. headtopics.com

Something needed to change and now, here was the chance. I had already tried England twice before. After university, I moved to Manchester, leaving when I realised that I wasn’t earning enough to support myself. I didn’t know what I would do if this third attempt failed. So, like a Gothic heroine out seeking her fortune, I decided that failure was not an option. I had to make it work.That was 10 years ago.

For the past few years, my writing had been practical, but now something was different. I had an idea for a novel: a gothic mystery with a young woman at the centre. With no other option but to make her next step work. I started writing it and then, once again, I got a message, promising opportunity from the same friend as years ago.I’ve always believed that there is a little voice in you, in your gut or your heart or the back of your head that every so often nudges you and says, “Yes. headtopics.com

