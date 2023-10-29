People place flowers at memorial wall in Seoul on anniversary of Halloween stampede

Flowers at a memorial wall at the scene of last year’s Halloween disaster at Itaewon, Seoul, in South Korea. Photo Denis StauntonThe narrow streets and steep alleyways in Seoul’s nightlife district of Itaewon were unusually quiet on Saturday evening but South Korean police were taking no chances as they rolled out black and yellow crash barriers.

“We believe that even though our children are gone the exact truth must be revealed. We need to know why the tragedy happened and why it wasn’t prevented,” Il-suk Oh, whose 25 year-old daughter Ji-min died in the crush, told The Irish Times.

Halloween weekend had drawn bigger crowds to Itaewon each year since 2017, and it was no surprise that last year’s celebration, the first since all coronavirus restrictions were dropped, would attract the biggest yet. Emergency services received calls three hours before the stampede warning that the crowds, estimated at around 100,000, were becoming dangerously big. headtopics.com

“The government has not disclosed any information about the rescue operations, where the victims were taken, and how long they survived. Official government autopsy reports indicate a specific time of death, yet some individuals had their smartwatches recording their heartbeats at that very moment. Some even woke up due to the cold and were found lying next to the deceased,” Mr Oh said.

“She provided all of Ga-young’s details to the paramedics and even gave her mother’s contact information. However, once they arrived at the funeral home Ga-young was declared a ‘Jane Doe’, an unidentified body,” Ms Choi said. headtopics.com

“We need our children’s honour restored, the prevention of such incidents in the future, the safety of the remaining children in this country, and an end to the government’s victim-blaming. Halloween was a part of our everyday life, a day when both traders and visitors had their routines. But the government considers it a problem with Halloween and the people who gathered there. The victims are being held responsible for their own deaths,” said Ms Choi.

