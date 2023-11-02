People living in ‘very or extremely disadvantaged’ areas up by a third

The 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index, which is Ireland’s primary social gradient tool, found the gap between Ireland’s most disadvantaged areas and the national average has increased over the period. Almost 19,000 small areas of 50-200 households were indexed, leading to the development of a detailed map of relative affluence and disadvantage around the country.Some People Need Killing and A Death in Malta: journalists shine a light on human rights abusesThe index found a nationwide improvement in measures such as employment and population growth, with levels largely returning to those observed as far back as pre-crash 2006. However, “persistent disadvantage remains” for many communities.

“Disadvantaged communities experience significantly higher levels of unemployment and low educational attainment, with higher rates of lone parents evident,” the report said. Disadvantage is disproportionately experienced in small pockets in Dublin city centre, north and west suburbs, on the outskirts of Cork, Waterford and Limerick and in a small number of rural towns.

However, the report concluded that new housing developments outside cities are leading to new areas of affluence being recorded outside of traditional suburban areas.

