People in Gaza ‘beginning to drink dirty water’ as calls for aid intensify

Amid increasing attacks on the area, there are calls for a “humanitarian pause” to the conflict to allow aid into Gaza.

Action Aid Ireland said families in the region face death by dehydration due to insufficient water supplies getting in by aid trucks.CEO Karol Balfe said people need at least three litres of water a day to meet basic needs.

“We're not seeing anything like that level in Gaza,” she said. “It’s a tiny, tiny amount that they’re getting.“These people that have nothing else and they just feel the world has abandoned them.”Doctors in Gaza have said Israel have ordered the evacuation of the Al-Quds hospital, where thousands of civilians are sheltering. headtopics.com

A Palestinian Red Crescent Spokesperson said it would be impossible to move any civilians or patients.“Many of them are in the intensive care unit.” 2T42N35 Sderot, Israel. 28th Oct, 2023. An overview of Gaza showing destroyed buildings during Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Credit: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/Alamy Live NewsA spokesperson says"dozens" of militants, including commanders, were killed yesterday and airstrikes continued overnight.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the operation will be stepped up until Hamas is destroyed after it launched an attack on Israel on October 7“We continue to gradually expand our combat according to the plans in order to achieve the war’s goals,” he said. headtopics.com

“We will do everything we can from the air, the sea and the land in order to safeguard the security of our forces.”

‘What’s happening in Gaza is happening in the dark’ - Communications cut in GazaThe Israeli Government have cut internet and communications in Gaza overnight, meaning anything that happens there is “in darkness” Read more ⮕

Israeli military says its forces entered northern Gaza overnight as bombing intensifiesAs part of the stepped-up bombardment, Israel also knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information Read more ⮕

‘Anxiety’ racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults GazaHamas took more than 200 hostages back into Gaza following October 7th raids Read more ⮕