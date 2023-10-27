'People have no patience!' - Are the roads unsafe for cyclists?

Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan says Irish roads are not safe for experienced cyclists, let alone school children. He made the remark during a debate that came after the 155th death on Irish roads in 2023. The same number of people have died in 10 months of this year as in the 12 months of 2022.

Henry McKean has been out and about speaking to parents and children who try and cycle to school…

