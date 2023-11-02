‘People don’t take my daughter’s anaphylaxis seriously — half her class are supposedly allergic to something’

“We have to read the labels of pretty much everything that comes into the house, and, these days, because everyone is afraid of being sued, most items say ‘may contain traces’ so it is really difficult to know if it actually might contain a nut trace or they are only saying that in case of the one in a million chance that a crumb of a nut might have fallen off someone’s jumper into a vat in the factory.

“I took her to see a specialist so that she could hear first-hand from the doctor exactly how serious her condition is and why she should never go anywhere without her adrenalin pen — this in itself is a pain for her as it is a big object to be carrying around and I know she is conscious of it, so had been “forgetting it” when she was going out with her friends.

“This is of course, not the case and people like my daughter could become seriously ill or die if not treated immediately. I really think that there should be more education and understanding about the difference between allergy and anaphylaxis.”. She says that while mild allergies are quite common, the more serious ones are less so. “Allergies to inhalants such as grass pollen and house dust mite are the most common type,” she says.

Dr Sheehan explains the difference between allergy and anaphylaxis and says that it is vital that the latter is taken seriously. “An allergy is when your immune system has misidentified a usually harmless substance such as peanut as a threat and developed immune memory against that substance,” she says.

