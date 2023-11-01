People can save €200 by making this easy change with their plugs

Despite energy credits expected to leave bills costing less, there are still many ways you can reduce the costs and keep expenditure to a minimum. This is why experts at Howden Insurance have revealed their top tips on saving energy at home to lower household bills, whilst keeping your home and family warm during the colder months.Following this guide over the winter will help to reduce energy bills, allowing people to save money, stay warm and make smarter decisions when it comes to energy usage.
Water Efficiency It is vital to know that around 25% of your home's energy consumption is used by heating water, but it is possible to save money while you are in the shower, surprisingly. Correct insulation is key Draught-proofing your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. If you notice that your home is losing a lot of its heat quickly and it's hard to keep warm, you can try some insulation hacks to try to combat the escaping heat.If you are looking for a more substantial and long-term way of insulating your home better, you can, of course, invest in both loft and roof insulation as well as floor insulation. This option is pricier but can reduce costs in the long run.
Improper insulation is a total waste of energy, so make sure to check any gaps around windows, doors and vents for cracks which need to be sealed appropriately. Turn off radiators in rooms you aren’t occupying This one is a must and could draw you in a massive yearly saving by whittling down the temperature valves on your radiators when you aren’t in the room.
