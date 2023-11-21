People Breaking Up for Failing 'Orange Peel Theory'

People have admitted to breaking up with their partners for failing the 'orange peel theory' that has been trending on social media. It comes after TikTok user Jenna (@jennaskates), went viral after she revealed her boyfriend had given her a box of egg whites separated from the yolks. Jenna, who loves to bake and regularly shares videos of her cakes, explained that she struggles to do this herself because of her long nails.
The seemingly small but hugely kind and thoughtful act sparked a conversation in the comments section of her video, with people calling it a prime example of the ‘orange peel theory’ and why it could be a big red flag in relationships. READ MORE - People gobsmacked after learning how bathroom loofahs are actually made The orange peel theory suggests that if your partner does something for you without being asked, for instance, peeling an orange, then they love you. It can be anything - separating egg whites because they know you struggle with your nails, or buying your favourite chocolate bar when they pass a sho
