People are freaking out because Prince Harry said a “curse” word on radio

Prince Harry joined Chris Evans on his breakfast radio show this morning on BBC Radio 2. He was joined by athlete David Wiseman to chat about the Invictus Games., when Harry was speaking about the games he said, “It is epic amounts of fun, and it’s for everyone. And these guys are fantastic ambassadors for going out there and putting on a show.

“They want to be able to serve their country again, put the Union Jack on their left breast and kick the arse out of life.” Now, for us that all seems fairly innocent but people are going mad over the “curse” word he said, ‘arse’.

