'People are experiencing paranormal activity' - Almost half of Irish people believe in ghosts

Do you believe in ghosts? Andrea was joined by Richard Morrison, co-founder of Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland PJ from Púca Vogue, Paranormal investigator,'If the war on drugs was a business, I would have closed it down 59 years ago' - Sir Richard Branson'Panic legislation' - Banning dog breeds not the answer to dog attack 'crisis'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: IamIrish marks Black History Month with event in LondonThe organisation IamIrish which represents Irish people of black heritage has marked Black History Month with an event in the Irish Cultural Centre in London.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: ‘A snoring is heard every night... at the hour at which he passed away’Ghost stories from 1913 make for a fascinating psychogram of Irish middle-class anxieties

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Almost €1 billion spent on trips to Ireland in AugustNew data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that the visitors spent almost ten tens nights in the country on average in August

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: The 7 most terrifyingly haunted places in IrelandAlmost every Irish person has been told some form of ghost story from their granny or grandad, or even witnessed one themselves

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: David McIntosh And Kelly Brook Have Called It Quits… AgainThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit Ireland and here’s whenThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕