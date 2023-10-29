Penneys is now selling €3 dupes of THOSE Céline alphabet necklaces so, run

The Céline alphabet necklace is one we’ve had our eyes on for the past couple of months having spotted it around the neck of everyone from our favorite fashion bloggers to Hollywood celebs and now, Penneys is selling the BEST dupes of it!

So, if you’re like us and want to be on trend but can’t see yourself forking out €280 and upwards, well… you’re in luck because this dupe is probably the best yet., she shared the dupe to her Instagram stories, placing the real deal next to the Penneys dupe, it’s insane how similar they are.The Penneys necklace comes in a range of letters but you’ll need to act fast as we can see these selling out ASAP.

From a a fitted polo, leather pants and a blazer to a dress and teddy coat, this will literally go with everything and so, we might even pick up two while we can.Also on our dupe radar at the moment, is this divine H&M jumper dress that’s giving us serious Balenciaga vibes and for €972 cheaper… it’s ideal.This jumper is one that can be worn with everything from cycling shorts and runners to skinny jeans and boots plus its’ ultra cosy making it a win in our eyes. headtopics.com

