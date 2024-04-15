Penneys Announces Price Plunge on Kidswear Range

Penneys has announced a price plunge across its essential kidswear range this summer as the retailer aims to help families get more bang for their buck.

This is the second year that Penneys has introduced lower pricing on essential kidswear ranges following the same last summer in time for the Back-to-School shopping period.The decision comes following a survey by the chain which concluded that over a half of parents have a negative view of the economy when compared with other groups, while 61 per cent with children of school age have switched to affordable clothing retailers in these trying times.

