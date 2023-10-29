Pedestrian (20) seriously injured in Meath road traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in which a 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in Meath last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident that occurred on the R147 Dublin Road near the junction with Circular Road in Navan shortly after 9:30pm. The man who was struck by a car was treated at the scene before being removed by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car was unharmed.Local diversions were put in place pending the completion of a full examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Those with camera footage from the Dublin Road or Circular Road in Navan around the time of the collision, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available. headtopics.com

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or call any Garda station. Meanwhile, a man in his 20s died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle collision on the N29 in Waterford last night.

There was also a male passenger in the car at the time of the crash. Both were rushed to University Hospital Waterford, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger is expected to recover from his injuries. headtopics.com

