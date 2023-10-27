Peak baby making season: A lot of people are about to get pregnant this December

This time a year is peak baby making season here in Ireland, and so clearly we are all doing a heck of a lot more than just kissing under the mistletoe.
How do we know this? Well, easy. We know how long-ish babies take to make (in and around 40 weeks) and so when you know that October 1st is Ireland’s most popular birthday, well then you only have to glance nine months back on the calendar to realise we are talking about a Christmas baby.
In general, the least common birthdays in this country occur around Christmas time, with parents obviously not wishing to add an extra level of stress to their holiday season to-do list.In fact, St Stephen’s Day on December 26th is the least common birthday, with an annual average of 112 births, closely followed by Christmas Day with an average of 113 births. headtopics.com
Keep in mind that scheduled C-sections tend to not be planned for major holiday days, so this can explains the low birth stats for Christmas.