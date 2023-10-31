Paul Stirling confirmed as permanent Ireland white-ball captain

Ashling Murphy murder trial: No evidence that admission by accused was related to the effects of any drug, jury toldLatest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Springsteen looks set for single Croke Park date in 2024New Jersey rocker will bring E Street Band to Ireland for several gigs

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland u21 star Killian Phillips causes stir with Remembrance Day stanceKillian Phillips stood to one side during Saturday's Remembrance Day tribute.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: First snow in Ireland confirmed with date for freezing temperatures to hitAfter a miserable summer and a few weeks of warm weather and hot temperatures strewn throughout the year, winter conditions are fast approaching with Ireland’s first snow to arrive

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Further flood warnings as Storm Ciarán approaches IrelandThere are warnings of further flooding this week with Storm Ciarán en route and Met Éireann issuing weather warnings

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕