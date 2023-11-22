Paul Murray wins Novel of the Year at An Post Irish Book Awards

BOOKER PRIZE SHORTLISTED author Paul Murray has won Novel of the Year for his book The Bee Sting at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards. The annual awards ceremony was held this year at the Convention Centre in Dublin, and was attended by many well known Irish writers. Among the winners of awards were Liz Nugent, Mark Moriarty, Róise Ní Bhaoill, Roz Purcell, Mark O’Connell, Sophie White, Katriona O’Sullivan, Colin Walsh and Sarah Binchy.

TheJournal sponsors the Irish-Published Book of the Year Award, which this year went to Sunday Miscellany: A Selection 2018 – 2023, which was edited by Sarah Binchy. A public portion of the vote was sponsored by National Book Tokens. Murray picked up the Eason Novel of the Year Award for The Bee Sting, a multifaceted work that follows the lives of the four members of the well-to-do Barnes family. The novel has also been shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize alongside fellow Irish author Paul Lynch’s Prophet Song. The An Post Irish Book Awards has been running since 2006, and aims to celebrate and promote Irish writin





