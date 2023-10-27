Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones included on Stars of Tomorrow list

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones have been included on the Stars of Tomorrow list, which is no real surprise seeing as they already are, very much, ourThe pair, who made significant enough names for themselves after starring in BBC’s Normal People earlier this year, were included on Screen International’s list this week, actively securing their spots as two of the best actors Ireland and England have got to offer.

The list, released annually, is compiled of the best of Irish and British talent, showcasing the work of impressive actors at the start of their careers. Other notable celebrities who have appeared on the list in the past include Benedict Cumberbatch, Phoebe Waller Bridge, and Emily Blunt.

Fionnuala Halligan, curator of Stars of Tomorrow, said that she is hopeful the list will continue to emphasise young talent at the beginning of their careers. “At a time when the push for full diversity in film and TV is becoming more and more urgent, Screen is proud to maintain its record of inclusion,” she said. headtopics.com

“… Having brought David Oyelowo, Daniel Kaluuya, Sophie Okonedo, Noel Clarke, John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel, Dominic Buchanan, Cush Jumbo, and many others to industry attention at the start of their careers.”

Also included on this year’s prestigious list are BAFTA nominated Helen Behan from Meath, who has appeared in The Virtues and This is England, as well as Galway’s Dónall Ó Héala, who starred in the iconic Aifric on TG4. headtopics.com

“In this unusual year, it felt more important than ever to shine this spotlight on emerging UK and Irish talent,” said Screen International editor Matt Mueller. This comes after Mescal was nominate for an Emmy for his role as Connell in Sally Rooney’s adaptation.

He sadly lost out on the award to Mark Ruffalo (fair), but remained adamant that any recognition he gets for the show should be shared with co-star Edgar Jones.

