Paul McGinley backing Dublin to host The Open Championship in next decade

The Sky Sports pundit reckons Royal Portmarnock in County Dublin could play host to the World's oldest major championship in the next decade.

The Open has never been held outside the UK but was hosted on Irish soil in 2019 when Shane Lowry memorably took home the Claret Jug after a fabulous performance at Royal Portrush in Antrim.That same year saw Portmarnock play host to the Amateur Open Championship, and with the Ryder Cup set to return to Ireland with the 2027 edition slated for Adare Manor, McGinley wouldn't be shocked to see another huge event staged in Ireland in the next few years.

"I think it’s a reality and it’s got more chance of happening than not happening, but the timeline is open," McGinley said at the opening of St Columba’s College new Golf Academy in Dublin earlier this week. headtopics.com

“A lot of ducks have to be lined up before it could happen. But it’s certainly a potential reality. Who would have thought that 10 years ago?”"But I think that timeline’s too short. I’d say realistically, we’re looking at nearer to 10 years from now.”

Royal Portmarnock has recently requested government support in its bid to host The Open, a bid that has been welcomed by the R&A. And in McGinley's opinion, the historic Dublin links is as good if not better than most of the courses on The Open's roster. headtopics.com

“It will take a lot of boxes for the R&A commercially and while St Andrews is unique, Portmarnock is as good as or better than anything on the current rota." While an Open in Dublin may be a while away, the legendary event will return to Irish soil when Portrush hosts the event again in 2025, with Shane Lowry no doubt eager to try and reclaim the title he won there in 2019.

Read more:

IrishMirror »