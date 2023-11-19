Paul Mannion shines in Leinster club semi-final despite All Star snub

Even with his seven All-Ireland medals, and his three All-Stars, missing out on another individual accolade last Friday night probably irked Paul Mannion, the ferocious competitor that he is. The All-Ireland final man of the match certainly looked like a man keen to make a point in the opening half of this Leinster club semi-final two days on from his All Star snub, blasting five early points to help open up a 10-point half-time lead that Crokes, surprisingly, would later rely on.

Between himself and 2022 All Star Shane Walsh, the Crokes duo were virtually unstoppable in that first half. It was a good thing they posted all those scores, too, because Ardee, the back-to-back Louth champions, gave the 3,000-strong crowd plenty to shout about with a spirited second-half comebac





