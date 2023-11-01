Paul Kelly appointed manager of Tipperary senior football team

He also managed Naas during 2021, and the Kildare women’s team for three years. During those terms, the team played in two Leinster Championship Finals and one National League Final, while participating in Division One of the National League for two seasons.Galway three-in-a-row star Séamus Leydon dies, aged 81

“In particular, in Paul Kelly, I believe we have a man with the footballing experience, organisational ability and passion to succeed, to successfully lead Tipperary Football over the next few years. We wish him and his team well as they start out on this journey and will do all we can to support them along the way.”has secured an extension to its current partnership with retailer Sports Direct, which has been extended from five to eight years.

The deal will include the continued sponsorship of the Cork senior hurling and football teams as well as the minor and under-20 teams; it will also see the launch of a new training jersey for the 2024 season.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will also benefit from the income from staging the return tour of Bruce Springsteen next year, the May 16th date one of four announced for Ireland next year, along with Boucher Road in Belfast, plus Nowlan Park and Croke Park.

After David Power’s resignation last June, the vacant position has been linked with a few candidates, with Kelly, who formerly managed club sides Naas and Thomas Davis, in the process of completing his backroom team.

It leaves Waterford as the only county still seeking a new football manager, Ephie Fitzgerald stepping down this summer after two seasons in charge.

