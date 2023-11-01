Paul Kelly appointed as new Tipperary senior football manager

Advertisement Wicklow’s Hugh Kenny is part of coaching team with Limerick’s Adrian O’Brien leading Athletic Performance and former Tipp goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald also involved as selector & goalkeeper coach.

This season saw Kelly serve as a selector with Wicklow alongside Oisin McConville, while before that in 2019 he was at the helm of a Thomas Davis side that ended their club’s 29-year wait for a first Dublin senior final appearance, losing by six points against Ballyboden St-Enda’s. Kelly also had a spell in charge of the Naas senior footballers.

This year saw Tipperary defeat Waterford 3-9 to 1-11 in the Munster quarter-final before they then were convincingly defeated by Kerry in the provincial semi-final, 0-25 to 0-5. In the Tailteann Cup, Tipperary defeated Waterford in Group 2 but failed to emerge as Meath and Down, the eventual competition finalists, bagged the two top spots on offer to advance to the knockout stages.

Tipperary have been drawn against the Deise, who are still without a county manager, again for the 2024 Munster championship, while they will operate in Division 4 of the league.

