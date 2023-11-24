Patrick Kielty to Host Late Late Toy Show

Patrick Kielty has been hosting the Late Late Show since September, attracting an average of 830,000 viewers. Despite a drop in viewing figures in October, RTÉ insists viewers are positive about Kielty hosting the show. This Friday, Kielty prepares for the iconic Late Late Toy Show.





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Kielty sends a stern message to Late Late Show viewers in opening speechPatrick Kielty had one message for Late Late Show viewers as he opened the RTE chat show tonight - but certain people weren't overly amused by what he had to say

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Late Late Show viewers divided as Patrick Kielty grills Alastair CampbellFormer journalist and strategist Alastair Campbell was the second guest to be interviewed by Patrick Kielty on tonight's Late Late Show but viewers were in two minds about it

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Patrick Kielty excited to host Late Late Toy ShowPatrick Kielty talks about his excitement and surreal feeling of hosting the Late Late Toy Show, which will air on November 24th.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy TiernanThe new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against his fellow comedian as he praises Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Late Late fans in stitches as Patrick Kielty and Daniel O'Donnell perform duetDaniel O'Donnell appeared on Friday night's Late Late Show to celebrate 40 years in the music business, but wasn't expecting to sing live with host Patrick Kielty

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Fans thank Patrick Kielty for 'finally' getting new part of Late Late 'to work'The Late Late Show has made some slight format changes since Patrick Kielty took over as host, and on Friday night a lot of viewers felt one aspect in particular worked really well

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »