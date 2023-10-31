Patrick Kielty's duet with Daniel O’Donnell proves popular as ratings released

READ MORE - Late Late Show viewers rave as guests' edgy jokes steal the show in major departure from tradition They added that the episode, which saw Daniel O’Donnell hailed online as a ‘national treasure’ with X-rated innuendos and a duet with host Patrick, also won ratings on social media.

The pair sang his hit song I Just Want To Dance With You while Patrick surprised him by dressing up as him.They said: "Across RTÉ Social Media/ Late Late Show associated accounts, there were 87,832 Total Interactions across the weekend with the clip of Patrick, Ricky and Daniel chatting about banjos has had 680,000 views and counting."

It comes after the chat show saw a drop in viewers last week, with an average of 432,000 viewers reported.However, RTE insisted that viewers are 'positive' about Kielty hosting the late night chat show despite the steady decline since his debut.

The Co Down native, who took over from Ryan Tubridy in September, attracted an average of 830,000 viewers to his first show and a peak viewership of 940,000.RTE also revealed that the station has received 17 negative emails and 10 calls but 55 "positive calls and emails".

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: "RTÉ has received no formal complaints since Patrick Kielty took over as host of The Late Late Show. The RTÉ Information Office has received approximately 30 positive calls and 25 emails and 17 negative emails and 10 calls on The Late Late Show since the series return. The majority of feedback received has been positive about Patrick Kielty as the new host of the show.

