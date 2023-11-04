Patrick Kielty opens RTE Late Late Show with stern message to viewers

RTE Late Late Show viewers were left surprised after Patrick Kielty opened this week's show with a stern message to viewers. The new host, who replaced Ryan Tubridy earlier this year, was joined by guests PJ Gallagher, Emma Doran, Shane Daniel Byrne, Andy Cole and Nicola Tallant. But before that, he used his opening monologue to make a point. The Co Down comedian didn't hold back as talked about his first Toy Show and warned that he has no access to tickets.
Kielty said: "I don't have any tickets for the Toy Show special. People I hardly know are ringing me up, they're writing to me, they're sliding into my DMs. I mean honestly folks, it's getting ridiculous." The speech went on for several minutes with the 52-year-old continuously reiterating that he can't get any tickets. It sparked mixed reaction from viewers at home, with some finding it hilarious, while another wrote on social media: "Is this supposed to be funny?" A second person joked: "Did they mention the toy show yet?" A third quipped: "Wonder will they do the toy show this year." Someone else wrote: "Am I the only person who would love tickets to be in the #LateLate audience, but for an ordinary episode, NOT for the Toy Show? I mean I can't wait to watch it, but I want to watch at home in my pyjamas for that particular night
Ireland Headlines
