Patrick Kielty opens RTE Late Late Show with stern message to viewers

RTE Late Late Show viewers were left surprised after Patrick Kielty opened this week's show with a stern message to viewers. The new host, who replaced Ryan Tubridy earlier this year, was joined by guests PJ Gallagher, Emma Doran, Shane Daniel Byrne, Andy Cole and Nicola Tallant. But before that, he used his opening monologue to make a point. The Co Down comedian didn't hold back as talked about his first Toy Show and warned that he has no access to tickets.

Kielty said: "I don't have any tickets for the Toy Show special. People I hardly know are ringing me up, they're writing to me, they're sliding into my DMs. I mean honestly folks, it's getting ridiculous." The speech went on for several minutes with the 52-year-old continuously reiterating that he can't get any tickets. It sparked mixed reaction from viewers at home, with some finding it hilarious, while another wrote on social media: "Is this supposed to be funny?" A second person joked: "Did they mention the toy show yet?" A third quipped: "Wonder will they do the toy show this year." Someone else wrote: "Am I the only person who would love tickets to be in the #LateLate audience, but for an ordinary episode, NOT for the Toy Show? I mean I can't wait to watch it, but I want to watch at home in my pyjamas for that particular night

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Patrick Kielty sends a stern message to Late Late Show viewers in opening speechPatrick Kielty had one message for Late Late Show viewers as he opened the RTE chat show tonight - but certain people weren't overly amused by what he had to say

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZINE: Late Late Show viewers praise footballer Andy Cole who opens up on health battleAndy Cole underwent a kidney transplant a couple of years ago after suffering with kidney failure - he opened up about the ups and downs of his experience on tonight's show

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: PJ Gallagher emotional as he opens up about mental health on Late Late ShowThe popular comedian says he knows he'll get sick again but he'll 'absolutely be in control' when it happens

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: 'I was sleeping 15 hours a day' Andy Cole opens up on his terrifying illnessThe Manchester United legend appeared on tonight's Late Late Show.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZINE: PJ Gallagher gets emotional as he opens up about his late mother and upbringingPJ opened up about his late mum on tonight's Late Late Show and had to hold back tears as he spoke about the struggles she went through with alcohol as he grew up

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRISHTIMES: Making it So by Patrick Stewart: An agreeably undemanding page-turner of a memoirThe actor is at home to the grand theatrical anecdote and revels in playful self-deprecation

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »