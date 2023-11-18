Patrick Kielty excited to host Late Late Toy Show

Patrick Kielty has told how it’s still “kind of a pinch me moment” to be taking over the Late Late Toy Show. There’s only a few days to go until the festive bonanza returns to telly screens on Friday, November 24 at 9.35pm on RTE One. And Patrick told Chic how it feels “weirdly surreal” to have the big day almost here — and how he reckons it won’t fully sink in until the rehearsals begin the week of the Toy Show.

He said, “I’ve done a couple of photoshoots, and I’ve gotten into the Christmas spirit. I’ve had the meetings and we’re working out what we’re going to do and I’ve met some of the kids, and all that. All of these wee bits are adding up together.” The presenter added that the rehearsals for the Toy Show are in full swing — and it still feels like a “pinch me” moment that he is taking the helm of the telly stapl





