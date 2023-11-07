Pat Spillane criticizes Jonny Sexton's retirement post

Pat Spillane has criticized Jonny Sexton's retirement post, calling it 'Gobbledygook.' Sexton thanked fans, players, and family for their support but his phrase 'we lost, but we won' has sparked debate. Some see it as accepting mediocrity while others find it contradictory to Sexton's competitive mentality. Spillane shares the latter view.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Pat Spillane tears into Jonny Sexton's 'Gobbledygook' retirement postThe Kerry football legend believes Sexton's retirement post didn't fit with the image the former Ireland captain had created for himself.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Gerry Thornley: Possibilities of post-Sexton era on show as World Cup hangover liftsAs is customary at the end of a four-year World Cup cycle, the level of change is more acute than at any point over the previous three seasons

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Israel rejects calls for a ceasefireProfessor Scott Lucas, Professor, and Political Analyst for the Clinton Institute joined Pat to discuss the latest from Israel as the country rejects calls f...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Have the French bed bugs made their way to Ireland.Have the French bed bugs made their way to Ireland? One pest controller has been dealing with 30-bed bug cases a day. Speaking to Pat this morning was Trevor...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: €515m raised in latest AIB share saleThe Government has sold a 5% stake in AIB Group, lowering its holding in one of the country's two remaining partly state-owned lenders to 41% and raising €515m.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Shares sink as workers push for a greater share of the pieLabour costs account for 76% of company costs, so strikes could lead to lower profit margins

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »